DNREC Reminds Drive-On Surf Anglers Reservations are Required for Fourth of July Holiday

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) reminds those who plan to drive-on surf fish at one of the seven Delaware State Parks multi-use beaches that reservations are required during summer weekends and holidays. Drive-on surf fishing reservations for Thursday, July 4th, open Thursday, June 27th, at 11 a.m. Drive-on reservations for each weekend open weekly beginning Tuesdays for the upcoming Saturday and Wednesdays for the upcoming Sunday and are available until sold out for that weekend. Reservations are required for annual and two year surf fishing permits to drive onto Delaware State Parks beaches weekends and holidays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 2. Reservations are not required Monday through Friday, except for holidays. Reservations for holidays will become available the Thursday prior. Off-peak surf fishing permits do not qualify for reservations because they are for use during only non-peak times.