DNREC Reopens Shellfish Harvest At Rehoboth Bay

Commercial and recreational shellfish harvesting may resume in Rehoboth Bay following a three-week closure due to a sewer spill.

According to The Delaware Department of Natural Resources, 21 days is deemed an abundance of caution to protect the public against pathogens of concern, including viruses, that could be associated with wastewater exposure.

Untreated wastewater spilled into Rehoboth Bay in late December from a residential sewer line in the Long Neck area when a plumbing contractor cut the line in the Mariner’s Cove community. Shellfish harvest of oysters, clams and mussels was suspended.

DNREC said the state’s shellfish industry cooperated with the state in putting the safety of consumers first.

“The Delaware Aquaculture Association – representing commercial growers – and Delaware Sea Grant appreciate the continued partnership with DNREC to protect and guarantee safe production of our outstanding Delaware-grown oysters and wild clams,” Delaware Sea Grant Marine Advisory Specialist Dr. Ed Hale said.

For more information about shellfish harvesting in Delaware, please visit de.gov/shellfish.