DNREC Seeking Community Water Project Proposals for Water Quality Improvement Grant Program

Delaware non-profit organizations, conservation districts, community organizations and homeowners’ associations are encouraged to submit project proposals to be considered for matching grant funds from DNREC’s Community Water Quality Improvement Grants program. Funding is expected to range from $25,000 to $75,000. Submission deadline is October 30th.

Additional information from DNREC:

Projects recommended by DNREC staff for funding through a competitive grant process will be presented to the Delaware Water Infrastructure Advisory Council. Applicants may submit up to two project proposals per grant cycle. Project guidelines and the grant application can be found at the de.gov/envfinance webpage.

Community Water Quality Improvement Grants assist in implementing projects or programs that improve water quality on developed lands with specific watershed improvement plans and strategies. Programs and projects selected for these grants must demonstrate innovative and sustainable methods, techniques, and/or practices for water quality improvements, with cost effective and measurable results.

Eligible projects may include:

Enhancement or restoration of water quality within an impaired watershed

Community stormwater management improvements in existing developments in partnership with municipalities

Non‐regulatory or voluntary plans involving pollution control strategies, watershed-based restoration plans, whole basin management preliminary assessments, or community‐based stormwater permits.

Past projects that received Community Water Quality Improvement Grant funding have included: a green roof installation; living shoreline installation and marsh enhancement to stop erosion; a stormwater retrofit project featuring a wetland and bioswale to manage stormwater runoff from impervious surfaces; stream bank restoration to reduce erosion and sedimentation; and green stormwater improvements on Conwell Street in Seaford.

Grant proposals must be no larger than 10 MB in size and should be emailed to DNREC_EF_Grants@delaware.gov, care of Michael Fleming with “Community Water Quality Improvement Grants” in the subject line. All grant proposals must be received by DNREC close of business (4:30 p.m. EDT) Friday, Oct. 30.