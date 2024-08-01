DNREC Sets Information Meetings for Draft State Energy Plan

Delawareans will have an opportunity to learn about strategies incorporated into the latest State Energy Plan update at public information meetings planned this month in each county. Visitors can arrive at any time during the two-hour events, browse the displays and learn about the State Energy Plan update from DNREC State Energy Office staff. DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin says feedback from those who attended meetings or completed online surveys helped shape the strategies outlined in the Plan, shifting toward a more resilient and reliable electric grid and identifying actions Delaware can take to achieve state greenhouse gas reduction targets in order to mitigate the impacts of climate change.

The draft energy plan public information meetings will be held at the following dates, times, and locations:

Tuesday, Aug.13, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Cheer Community Center, 20520 Sand Hill Road, Georgetown

Thursday, Aug. 15, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Dover Public Library, 35 Loockerman Plaza, Dover.

Also in New Castle County:

Wednesday, Aug. 14, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Route 9 Library and Innovation Center, 3022 New Castle Avenue, New Castle

From DNREC–news.delaware.gov