DNREC Sets Virtual Public Meeting Jan 19 for Updating White Creek Dredging Project

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will provide an overview and updates on the White Creek maintenance dredging project in Sussex County during a virtual public information session set for 6 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. The project is now in the engineering phase. More information about the project and the link to join the public update session can be found at de.gov/dnrecmeetings.

Since White Creek was last dredged in the early 2000s, shoaling has increasingly impacted navigation in the waterway that connects Indian River Bay to the Assawoman Canal, and, ultimately, Little Assawoman Bay. DNREC’s second virtual public meeting on the project will provide a status update, information on the design concept, and the DNREC Shoreline and Waterway Management Section strategy to use dredged sediment to restore and enhance coastal wetland areas close to the waterway.

Meeting attendees can also provide comments and ask questions about the proposed project during the meeting. Questions may be submitted in advance using the online form for the project. Closed captioning services also will be provided during the meeting.