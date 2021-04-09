DNREC Special Voucher Distribution for Additional Surf Fishing Permits on Wed, April 14

In response to the eighth modification to the COVID-19 emergency order, issued by Gov. John Carney on March 29, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will issue up to 1,000 additional one-year surf fishing permits for 2021, with a special voucher distribution Wednesday, April 14.

Those who wish to purchase one of the additional 1,000 one-year surf fishing permits must first acquire a special voucher. Vouchers will be available on a first-come, first-served basis on April 14, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the following locations until the allotted vouchers have been distributed:

Brandywine Creek State Park: Hawk Watch parking lot – 150 vouchers available

Lums Pond State Park: Area 1 Day Use area – 125 vouchers available

Killens Pond State Park: Water park parking lot – 125 vouchers available

Cape Henlopen State Park: Main beach parking lot – 250 vouchers available

Delaware Seashore State Park: South Inlet Day Use Area parking lot – 250 vouchers available

Trap Pond State Park: Day use area parking lot – 100 vouchers available

The voucher distribution will take place as a drive-through and participants are asked to stay in their vehicles and wear masks when interacting with park personnel. Each voucher will allow for the purchase of one 2021 surf fishing permit. Vouchers must be redeemed at the same park where they were obtained. Park offices will be open and redemption will be available starting April 14; however, to avoid long delays and ensure the safety of staff and park visitors, voucher holders will have until April 28 to redeem their voucher. DNREC recommends returning the voucher at another date during the two-week window for redemption. There will be no online sales.

These special surf fishing permit vouchers are limited to one per person. The person obtaining the voucher does not have to be the permit holder. If the interested permit holder is not available on the day of the voucher distribution, the voucher may be obtained by a designee with proper information for the permit. The vehicle license plate number and vehicle registration name for which the permit will be purchased is required to obtain a voucher. Vouchers are nontransferable. The permits will be valid until Dec. 31, 2021, and available to residents and non-residents. At 3 p.m. on April 14, no additional permits will be issued, even if all vouchers are not claimed.

Firefighters and EMTs must present a signed application form from their fire company when redeeming a voucher to obtain a 2021 surf fishing permit.

No annual or lifetime pass sales will be handled at these six state parks on April 14.

The surf fishing permit fee for Delaware residents is $90, while out-of-state residents is $180. Delaware residents 62 and older will receive a discounted rate of $80.

For more information, including answers to frequently asked questions, go to www.destateparks.com or call 302-739-9200.