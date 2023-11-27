DNREC Surf Fishing Permits & Annual Passes on Sale Nov. 28

The 2024 Delaware State Parks annual passes and surf fishing permits go on sale at 8am Tuesday. They can be purchased at any state park office and at DNREC’s Dover campus weekdays from 8am to 4pm – and online as well – with an estimated delivery of 2 to 3 weeks. DNREC has made permanent the daily advanced drive-on reservation program for peak days during the summer. Surf fishing permits rates remain unchanged for 2024.

Additional information from DNREC:

Passes and permits may also be purchased online at destateparks.com/Know/PassesTagsFees

Annual passes are a convenient way to access Delaware’s state parks throughout the entire fee season from March 1 to Nov. 30. The annual pass costs $35 for Delaware residents and $70 for non-residents. Those ages 62 and older receive a discounted rate of $18 for residents and $35 for non-residents. A $65 lifetime pass is available for Delawareans 65 and older, the Delaware Military Pass is available for $17.50, and an Assistance Program Pass is available for $10.

Delaware firefighters and emergency medical technicians can obtain an annual pass or surf fishing permit for free. Those who qualify must first obtain an application from their fire company or the Delaware Volunteer Firefighters Association. The completed form must be taken to a state park office to receive the pass or permit.

The daily advanced drive-on reservation program which was piloted in 2023 for peak days during the summer has become permanent. Those who wish to fish on peak weekends and holidays from Memorial Day to Labor Day, a total of 33 days, must secure a reservation for one of the seven locations where surf fishing is permitted. Peak weekend reservations for Saturday, May 25, 2024, will go on sale May 21,2024, in the same way reservations were offered in the 2023 season. The weekend before Memorial Day will no longer be considered a peak weekend. DNREC will continue to evaluate and make improvements to the surf fishing program as needed moving forward.

Both one- and two-year annual surf fishing permits enable year-round drive-on access to Delaware State Parks multi-use beaches, including peak weekends and holidays with a reservation. For visitors not interested in visiting during peak times, off-peak permits will be available at a lower cost.

Surf fishing permit rates remains unchanged for 2024. The surf fishing permit fee for Delaware residents is $90 and $180 for out-of-state residents. Delaware residents ages 62 and older will receive a discounted rate of $80. The off-peak permit fee for Delaware residents is $70, while the fee for out-of-state residents is $140. For off-peak permits, Delaware residents 62 and older will get a discounted rate of $60.

For more information on the surf fishing program, go to www.destateparks.com/SurfTagSales.