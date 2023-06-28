DNREC: Thursday, June 29th, to be Particulate Matter Code Red Air Quality Action Day
June 28, 2023/
The air quality in Delaware for Thursday, June 29th is expected to be in the Code Red category as light northerly winds limit dispersion and gradually transport additional smoke into the Mid-Atlantic. Furthermore, smoke is expected to contribute to ozone precursors as mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-80s enhance ozone formation. DNREC expects some improving conditions Friday afternoon, but AQI levels are still anticipated to be high-Moderate.