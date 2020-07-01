DNREC Tightens Parking At State Park Beaches

The Department of Natural Resources plans to cut back capacity at Delaware Seashore, Cape Henlopen and Fenwick Island State Parks starting Friday.
Lots will be limited to about 60 percent of parking capacity. Vehicles that arrive after capacity is reached will be turned away.
DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin said state park beaches reached capacity last weekend and numerous visitors did not comply with requirements that masks be warn in areas like concessions and bathhouses.
Also, two state park lifeguards have tested positive for coronavirus.
DNREC released these guidelines which will take effect Friday:
- The number of vehicles allowed in Cape Henlopen, Delaware Seashore and Fenwick Island State Parks will be limited to approximately 60% of the parking capacity. When the 60% capacity is reached, all vehicles will be turned away until vehicle volume within the parks is reduced. Vehicle restrictions may be lifted periodically as volume levels are noticeably reduced within the parks. These limits, which will be enforced at park entrances by DNREC Natural Resources Police, will not be managed based on a “one-in, one-out” policy that would encourage lines of waiting vehicles and people.
- At Cape Henlopen, when the main gate is closed to additional vehicles based on parking lot capacity, the closure will include vehicles that have arrived at the park for drive-on surf fishing as well.
- At Delaware Seashore and Fenwick Island surf fishing beaches, NRP officers will monitor the number of vehicles on the beach and will close drive-on beach entrances if vehicles fail to maintain the 20-foot distance between vehicles currently mandated by the Governor’s emergency order.
- Masks or face coverings are required in bathhouse and concession areas at all three parks and strongly encouraged on the beach as well.
- Campgrounds and cabin rentals will continue.