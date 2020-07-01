DNREC Tightens Parking At State Park Beaches

The Department of Natural Resources plans to cut back capacity at Delaware Seashore, Cape Henlopen and Fenwick Island State Parks starting Friday.

Lots will be limited to about 60 percent of parking capacity. Vehicles that arrive after capacity is reached will be turned away.

DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin said state park beaches reached capacity last weekend and numerous visitors did not comply with requirements that masks be warn in areas like concessions and bathhouses.

Also, two state park lifeguards have tested positive for coronavirus.

DNREC released these guidelines which will take effect Friday: