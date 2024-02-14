DNREC to Assume Management of Deauville Beach

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has announced that it will assume day-to-day management of Deauville Beach from the city of Rehoboth Beach for the 2024 season. DNREC and the city of Rehoboth Beach were not able to reach an agreement through negotiations after the city’s current lease of the beach property Deauville Beach expired on June 30, 2023, and mutually agreed to the change. DNREC’s Division of Parks and Recreation will assume management of the state-owned beach and continue all services currently being provided including tennis court rentals, beach concession operations and ocean lifeguarding. The division is working cooperatively with the city on a transition plan. The Delaware State Beach Patrol will provide lifeguard service from Saturday, May 25th through Monday, Sept. 2nd. A daily entrance fee will be in effect between March 1 and Nov. 30 annually. The division is currently assessing and reviewing the fee structure.