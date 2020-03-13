DNREC to Begin Mosquito Spraying This Weekend

DNREC will begin mosquito spraying this weekend. The annual “Fight the Bite” campaign will begin with spraying of spring woodland pools to control aquatic immature mosquitoes beginning Saturday – weather permitting in southern Sussex County. Spraying will expand into Kent and NCCo over the next several weeks.

Spraying Saturday through Monday will be by helicopter during daylight hours in the Felton Ellendale, Georgetown, Frankford and Selbyville. And near Woodside, Viola, Harrington, Houston, Milford, Farmington, Milton, Millsboro, Dagsboro, Rehoboth Beach, Ocean View and Fenwick Island

Spray zones for bee keepers and others: 90, 91, 92, 98, 99, 107, 115, 116, 138, 139, 150, 151, 163, 164, 176, 188, 189, 191, 201, and 203