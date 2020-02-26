DNREC to close The Point at Cape Henlopen for 2020 beachnesting season

The Point at Cape Henlopen State Park – DNREC

DNREC will close The Point at Cape Henlopen State Park for the 2020 beachnesting season.

The closure will occur on Sunday, March 1, and includes a stretch of ocean beach and dunes, and a half-mile along the bay shoreline, for the benefit of threatened and endangered beachnesters and migratory shorebirds, including red knot, piping plovers, oystercatchers, least terns, and other species.

The Point’s nesting habitat on the ocean side will reopen Sept. 1. The bayside beach will remain closed until Oct. 1 for use by shorebirds migrating south for the winter.

DNREC’s Divisions of Parks & Recreation, Fish & Wildlife, and Watershed Stewardship have worked together since 1990 to implement a management plan to halt the decline of beachnester and migratory shorebird populations.

The Point has been closed annually since 1993.