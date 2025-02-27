DNREC to Close The Point at Cape Henlopen for Beach-nesting Bird Season Starting March 1

The Point at Cape Henlopen State Park, including a stretch of ocean and bay beach, will be closed starting Saturday, March 1st . Since 1993, The Point has closed annually for most of the spring and summer for the benefit of threatened and endangered beach-nesters and migratory shorebirds, including piping plovers, American oystercatchers, least terns, red knots and other species. The Point’s nesting habitat on the ocean side will reopen to the public September 1st. The bayside beach will remain closed until Oct. 1 for use by shorebirds migrating south for the winter.

DNREC Photo (news.delaware.gov)