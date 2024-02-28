DNREC to Close The Point at Cape Henlopen for Beach-Nesting Season

The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) will close The Point at Cape Henlopen State Park, including a stretch of ocean and bay beach, Friday, March 1st. The Point’s nesting habitat on the ocean side will reopen to the public September 1st. The bayside beach will remain closed until October 1st for use by shorebirds migrating south for the winter. Since 1993, The Point has closed annually for most of the spring and summer for the benefit of threatened and endangered beach-nesters and migratory shorebirds, including piping plovers, American oystercatchers, least terns, red knots and other species.