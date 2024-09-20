DNREC to Hold Community Information Session Tues, Sept 24 on Beach & Dune Replenishment North of Indian River Inlet

A community information session will be held by DNREC on Tuesday evening, September 24th, to discuss the upcoming dredging and beach and dune replenishment project on the north side of the Indian River Inlet. Temporary “fixes” have been undertaken to keep the ocean from breaching the dunes and flooding Route 1, but Governor Carney has called for emergency repairs to strengthen the dunes. The community information session will be at the Bethany Beach Town Hall from 5 to 7:30pm – you can stop by anytime to find out more on the project that will take place this winter.

Additional information from DNREC:

The information session will revisit the history of the state’s efforts in the inlet and details of the emergency replenishment project to take place this winter on the north side of the inlet. Governor Carney announced the project earlier this month, calling for DNREC to perform the emergency sand replenishment and for the state Department of Transportation (DelDOT) to add additional sheet-pile walling in the coming months for additional protection along the north side of the inlet. These efforts will help protect critical infrastructure including Route 1 and the Indian River Inlet Bridge from the winter storm season.

At the community information session, Delaware residents and visitors can review display boards and engage with DNREC and DelDOT staff. The display boards and other materials will be available on the DNREC website after the session. More information is available at de.gov/dnrecmeetings.