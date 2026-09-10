DNREC to Hold Community Meeting on Chronic Wasting Disease Temporary Regulations Affecting Deer

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) will hold a community meeting on Chronic Wasting Disease, or CWD, Wednesday, September 16th at 6:30 p.m. at Delaware Technical Community College’s Owens Campus in Georgetown. DNREC recently adopted temporary deer hunting and rehabilitation regulations aimed at limiting the spread of CWD and keeping it contained to the area where it has been detected in central Sussex County. The Division of Fish and Wildlife will explain the regulations and take questions and community feedback. The meeting will also be available virtually through Microsoft Teams. The meeting is informational and is not part of the formal public-comment process. Any permanent regulatory changes will be considered through the standard public-comment process later this year.



To sign up, individuals may email To sign up, individuals may email DNREC_DeerMgmt@delaware.gov by 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15th, or arrive early for the meeting Sept. 16th. DNREC staff will be present starting at 6:10 p.m. at the Del Tech College auditorium for sign-up.