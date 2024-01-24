DNREC to Hold Public Hearing on proposed Revisions to the Striped Bass Spring Gill Net Season Regulation

The DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife will conduct a virtual public hearing at the end of this month on proposed revisions to the regulations governing the striped bass commercial fishing seasons, quotas, tagging and reporting requirements. The proposed revision would modify the spring anchor gill net season by adding two weeks in February and eliminating two weeks in April and May to better synchronize the spring anchor gill net season with the availability of and market for Striped Bass. This action was recommended in a unanimous motion by the Advisory Council on Tidal Finfisheries at its September 19, 2023 meeting. To make a spoken comment at the hearing, you must register by January 30th at 12 PM at https://dnrec.delaware.gov/public-hearings/comments/registration/. The hearing will be held on January 30 at 6 PM. The public comment period is open through Feb. 14th.

Additional Information from DNREC:

The proposed amendments may be inspected online on the Delaware Register of Regulations, or in-person, by appointment only, by contacting John Clark by phone at 302-739-9914 or by email at John.Clark@delaware.gov.

The Department will accept public comment through February 14, 2024. Comments will be accepted in written form via email to DNRECHearingComments@delaware.gov, using the online form at de.gov/dnreccomments, or by U.S. mail to the address below:

Theresa Smith

DNREC Office of the Secretary

89 Kings Highway

Dover, DE 19901