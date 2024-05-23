DNREC to Hold Public Information Session Regarding US Wind’s Proposed Offshore Wind Project

DNREC will host a public information session regarding US Wind’s proposed offshore wind project. The information session will take place on Wednesday, June 5th from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Beacon Middle School on John J. Williams Highway in Lewes. At the public information session, you can review display boards, engage with staff, federal partners, and the applicant and ask questions. The display boards, an online survey, and other materials will be available after the session. Feedback from the public information session will inform the formal presentation for the Joint Virtual Public Hearing on July 9th.

Additional Information from DNREC:

The public information session will provide Delawareans the opportunity to review US Wind’s permit applications for the proposed connector cables and substation. US Wind requires the following authorizations from two of DNREC’s division as follows:

Subaqueous Lands Permit – Division of Water

Water Quality Certification – Division of Water

Wetlands Permit – Division of Water

Beach Preservation Coastal Construction Permit – Division of Watershed Stewardship

The offshore/onshore export cables are proposed to land at Delaware Seashore State Park’s 3R’s Beach parking lot near the DNREC building line and potential dune environments. It would interconnect into a proposed substation to be constructed on a tax parcel adjacent to the Indian River power plant in Sussex County. Portions of the proposed wind power export cables would be located under state-regulated wetlands and subaqueous lands in the Atlantic Ocean within Delaware state waters and the Indian River Bay. The proposed cabling covers 15.2 miles.