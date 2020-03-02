DNREC to Hold Public Input Meetings this Week on Delaware’s Climate Action Plan

Three public meetings are being held this week on development of Delaware’s climate action plan. The Sussex County meeting is today at the CHEER Community Center on Sand Hill Road in Georgetown from 4:30 to 7:30pm. Delaware has committed to reducing the state’s greenhouse gas emissions 26% to 28% from 2005 levels by 2025. This climate plan will serve as the roadmap towards achieving that goal by outlining specific actions to meet that 2025 commitment and identifying strategies to further reduce emissions beyond 2025.

The other meetings are Wednesday at the Wilmington Public Library and Thursday at Delaware Tech-Terry Campus in Dover – all the meetings are 4:30pm to 7:30pm.