DNREC to Hold Virtual Public Hearing on July 9th to Discuss Proposed Offshore Wind Project

The Division of Water and Division of Watershed Stewardship will conduct a joint virtual public hearing regarding the proposed offshore wind project. The hearing will take place on Tuesday, July 9th at 6 p.m. An information session on Delaware’s regulatory process was held earlier this month in Lewes. At the July 9th meeting, the Division of Water and Division of Watershed Stewardship will consider comments on the permit requests as they relate to the offshore wind project. The wind farm’s power transmission cables are proposed to land at Delaware Seashore State Park’s 3R’s Beach and connect with a substation to be built near the Indian River power plant.

Links & Contact Information

(Click here to register to participate in the virtual hearing. Drop down to the July 9th hearing.)

To watch the public hearing online, click here.

Written comments for the record will be accepted until September 9th, via email to DNRECHearingComments@delaware.gov or by U.S. mail to Lisa A. Vest, Hearing Officer, Office of the Secretary, Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, 89 Kings Highway, Dover, DE 19901.

The public is encouraged to visit DNREC’s website at de.gov/uswind for additional details about the project and related documents.