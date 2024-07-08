DNREC Virtual Public Hearing on Proposed Offshore Wind Project Tuesday at 6pm

A virtual public hearing will be held by DNREC on Tuesday at 6pm to discuss the proposed offshore wind project. Multiple state permit applications have been submitted by US Wind as part of the wind farm to be located off the coast of Maryland – the power transmission cables are proposed to land at 3R’s Beach in Delaware Seashore State Park – with a substation to be built near the Indian River Power Plant. You can register to comment during the meeting – however written comments for the record will be accepted until September 9th.

Click here to register to comment

Click here for information or to watch the public hearing