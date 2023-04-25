DNREC Virtual Public Hearing on Zero-Emission Vehicle Sales Mandate – How to Participate

DNREC’s virtual public hearing on the Zero-Emission vehicle sales mandate will be held Wednesday beginning at 6pm. A rally against the mandate will be held outside of the Kent Levy Court from 5 to 6pm.

If you would like to comment during the public hearing – you must pre-register by NOON on Wednesday by clicking here or calling 302-739-9295.

If you don’t have access to the internet – you can take part in the virtual meeting by phone – by calling 1-646-931-3860. (Use Meeting ID 963 6971 8957 and Passcode 693764.). Verbal comments will be limited to 3 minutes.

Those who wish to watch and take part in the virtual hearing at a public venue can go to Kent County Levy Court, 555 S. Bay Road, Dover. Attendees to this event may offer comments, but will still have to register by noon on Wednesday by clicking here and selecting the “in-person at viewing location” option.

Written comments will be accepted through Thursday, May 26 either by email, an online form or by letter.

In written form via email sent to: DNRECHearingComments@delaware.gov. Via an online form that can be accessed by clicking here. Or comments can be mailed to the following address: Theresa Newman, Hearing Officer, DNREC — Office of the Secretary, 89 Kings Highway, Dover, DE 19901

To visit the web page for this public hearing, click here.