DNREC Virtual Public Meeting on White Creek Dredging Project

Join DNREC’s Shoreline and Waterway Management Section for a project overview and updates on the planned dredging of White Creek in Sussex County.

WHEN: Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 6:00 p.m.

WHERE: Virtual (Click Here)

The 2022 White Creek Dredging Project is in the engineering phase. Channel maintenance for White Creek, which connects Indian River Bay to the Assawoman Canal, was identified as a high priority in a recent dredging project prioritization study.

The virtual public meeting will provide a status update on the project and information on the design concept and the strategy to use dredged sediment to restore and enhance coastal wetland areas close to the waterway. The information to be shared is an update of information previously shared at a public meeting on July 28, 2021.

Meeting attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and submit comments about the project. Questions can also be submitted in advance.

Closed captioning services will be provided during the meeting.

For more information, please click here.