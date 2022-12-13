DNREC Virtual Public Workshops to Restrict & Ban New Gas & Diesel Vehicles

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) is hosting two virtual public workshops this week on the adoption of California’s Advanced Clean Car II standards that seek to restrict, and later ban, the sale of most new vehicles powered by gasoline and diesel.

In March, Governor Carney directed DNREC to begin the process of promulgating the California regulations in Delaware, which include zero-emission vehicle (electric) standards.

The workshops — the final two of five DNREC scheduled — will take place on the following dates and times:

TONIGHT (December 13th) at 6:00 p.m.

Click here for details and to participate.

Thursday (December 15th) at 6:00 p.m.

Click here for details and to participate.

Under the regulations Delaware is adopting, the sale of traditionally fueled light-duty passenger cars, trucks, and SUVs will be rapidly scaled down starting in late 2025, culminating with a total ban on the sale of new gasoline and diesel-powered vehicles in late 2034 (model year 2035).