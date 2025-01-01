DNREC’s Holiday Tree Drop-Off Information

Nowadays, instead of going into the landfill, holiday trees can be dropped off at numerous yard waste collection or drop-off sites across the state, where they’ll soon be turned into mulch or compost – though many of the commercial sites charge a fee for accepting trees to be recycled. DNREC also reminds residents who don’t plan to take their trees to a yard waste drop-off site that they should check with their waste hauler or municipality to see if the hauler or town offers curbside collection of holiday trees. If residents find that curbside pickup is unavailable to them, they are advised to check DNREC’s by-county listing of yard waste drop-off sites.

Additional Links & Information:

Yard Waste Drop-Off Sites – DNREC

More information about yard waste collection in Delaware can be found at de.gov/yardwaste.

More information about the Delaware Center for Horticulture and the TreeCycle event in Wilmington on January 4th, which has a Jan. 5 rain date, is at thedch.org.