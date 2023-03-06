Do More 24 DE Raises over $2.3-million for DE Non-profits

Last week’s 24 hour Do More 24 Delaware raised over $2.3-million for nearly 600 First State non-profits. The period from 6pm Thursday through 6pm Friday saw more than 15,000 donations made during the fund-raising marathon – which makes the non-profits eligible to earn a portion of $625,000 in matching gifts and cash prizes donated by the over 25 sponsor organizations. Since its launch in 2020, Do More 24 Delaware has raised over $7-million for Delaware non-profits.