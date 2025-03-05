Do More 24 Delaware: 24 Hours of Non-profit Giving Thursday-Friday

Do More 24 Delaware is a 24 hour day of giving to help non-profits raise more money and engage new donors. The 24 hour day of giving begins at 6pm on Thursday and lasts until 6pm on Friday. Donations through Do More 24 Delaware will be processed through the Do More 24 Delaware website, which allows nonprofits and donors to track how much is raised over the 24 hour giving day. Thanks to the generous support of our sponsors, Do More 24 Delaware offers thousands of dollars in unrestricted funding and other cash and non-cash incentives to provide a little excitement, start some friendly competition, and help donors make their dollars go further.

You’ll find a few of the non-profits taking part at the Community Calendar – or go to the Do More 24 Delaware website to search for your favorite non-profits and their donation links.

https://www.domore24delaware.org/