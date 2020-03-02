DOC Chooses New Healthcare Services

The Department of Correction has selected a new company to provide healthcare services. The current contract with Connections will end three months early – after a thorough review process the DOC has chosen Centurion of Delaware to provide correctional medical care and behavioral health\substance abuse treatment. Centurion provides healthcare services to state, county, municipal and correctional systems in 15 states – including Maryland and Pennsylvania. As part of the agreement, Centurion will establish a Delaware Office. The transition begins immediately and both 3-year agreements will officially begin on April 1st.