DOC Graduates 239th CEIT Class

The 239th Correctional Employee Initial Training Class graduated Friday during a socially distanced ceremony at the Steven R. Floyd, Sr. Training Academy in Dover. The class of 33 correctional officer cadets completed a three-month course of classroom and hand-son instruction in multiple areas. They are the 5th class of correctional officer cadets to graduate this year. The new officers begin their new careers with the DOC next week with a period of supervised field training in their assigned facilities.

Click here to watch their graduation video