DOC Inmate from Lincoln Dies at Vaughn Correctional Center

The Delaware Department of Correction says that an inmate at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center died on Wednesday. Officials say that 78 year old Larry Brandner from Lincoln, had recently been placed in hospice care and was being treated in the prison infirmary for multiple chronic medical conditions. He was found unresponsive Wednesday morning during a routine security check. His body was released to the Division of Forensic Science to determine the cause of death.

Brandner had been in DOC custody since 1999 and was serving two life sentences for 1st degree rape.