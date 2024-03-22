DOC Looking for SCCC Offender Who Failed to Return From Approved Pass

Image courtesy DOC

An offender from the Sussex Community Corrections Center in Georgetown failed to return from an approved work pass on Friday. A warrant for escape after conviction has been issued for 29 year old Radames Guzman of Wilmington. He is white, 5′ 9” and 200 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Corrections officials say he was at the SCCC for a violation of probation on a charge of 2nd degree robbery.

Anyone with information on this offender is asked to call (800) 542-9524 or local police.