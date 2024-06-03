DOC Looking for SCCC Offender

Image courtesy DOC

An offender from the Sussex Community Corrections Center in Georgetown failed to return from an approved pass on Sunday. DOC officials say a warrant for escape after conviction has been issued for 43 year old David Sharp of the Felton area. Sharp is white about 5′ 6” and 215 pounds with blue eyes and strawberry blonde hair. He has tattoos on both arms and right shoulder and was at the SCCC on a violation of probation.

Anyone with information on Sharp’s whereabouts – contact your local police department.