DOC Looking for SCCC Walk Away

Image courtesy DOC

Corrections officials are looking for 53 year old Louis Bland of the Georgetown area after he failed to return to the Sussex Community Corrections Center from an approved work pass on Thursday. Bland is black, 5′ 9” and 170 pounds with brown eyes and black hair and is at the SCCC for a violation of parole for 2nd degree robbery.

A warrant for escape after conviction has been issued.

Anyone with information on Bland’s whereabouts – contact local police or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.