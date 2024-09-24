DOC Looking for Walk Away From Harrington Area Work Crew

Corrections officials are looking for and offender from the Sussex Community Corrections Center in Georgetown who walked away from a work crew that was working in the Harrington area on Tuesday. Officials say 33 year old Clifford David of Greenwood is white, 6-feet tall, 235 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He’s been at the SCCC for multiple violations of parole and a warrant for Escape after Conviction is being secured.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Clifford David – contact 800-542-9524 or call 9-1-1.