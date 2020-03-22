DOC Restricting Access to Some Volunteers

The Delaware Department of Correction (DOC) announced today that it is restricting access to its facilities for volunteers who run programs and services if they are over the age of 60 or have an underlying health condition that could make them more vulnerable to the coronavirus. The restriction is effective immediately.

DOC is committed to continuing programming at its Level V prison and Level IV work release and violation of probation facilities during the COVID-19 response, and is working with partners, including the Delaware Department of Education, to leverage technology to present prison education and programming in alternative formats, including video presentations over the coming week. DOC is exploring similar technology platforms to continue to administer religious programming and other services to keep officers, inmates and staff as safe and healthy as possible.

