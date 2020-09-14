DOC Seeks Sussex Absconder

The Delaware Department of Correction is looking for an offender who failed to return to the Sussex Community Corrections Center after being released on an approved work pass.

The DOC says a warrant has been issued for 20-year-old Lenear Kellam of Laurel. He was serving for violations of probation related to assault and drug dealing plus aggravating factor.

Anyone who has seen Kellam or knows where he is should call the DOC at 800-543-9524 or local police.

Community Corrections Centers are Level 4, and unlike Level 5 prisons they are not secured. Offenders are permitted to leave for work, to seek employment or to attend treatment sessions.

The Department of Correction released this information about Lenear Kellam:

Age: 20

Last known address: Laurel, DE

Race/Gender: Black/Male

Height: 5’06”

Weight: 140

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

Current Offense: VOP-Assault 2nd/ VOP-Drug Dealing + Aggravating Factor

Tattoos: Right Arm