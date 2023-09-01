Dogs & Cats Evacuated From Florida Headed to BVSPCA in Georgetown Today

On Thursday, the Brandywine Valley SPCA welcomed over 70 pre-storm shelter pets from areas of Florida devastated by Hurricane Idalia. This afternoon another flight with over 60 shelter animals will arrive from Jacksonville, Florida to Georgetown around 3:30pm. These were dogs and cats that were already available for adoption prior to the storm. These animals will be evaluated by the medical team and most will be up for adoption and the Animal Rescue Center on Shingle Point Road in Georgetown on Sunday at 11am.

More details on adopting and donating are available at: bvspca.org/hurricane-Idalia

Additional information from BVSPCA:

If not adopted, some may then be moved to our other Delaware Campuses for adoption. Adopters are encouraged to welcome one of our new arrivals, or any animal in our care. All adoptions help make space for this critical response to continue as needed.



To attend the flight:

WHEN: Friday, September 1 at approximately 3:30 p.m.

WHERE: Georgetown Animal Services, 21553 Rudder Lane, Georgetown, Delaware 19947

TRACK: Flight arrival time can vary and can be tracked at www.flightaware.com with tail number N684A



“As soon as we saw Hurricane Idalia’s potential path and projected devastation, we began planning how we could help,” said Adam Lamb, BVSPCA CEO. “We are proud to specialize in large intakes and disaster response and have strong national partners like with Petco Love and Wings of Rescue that help position us to immediately respond in times of crisis like this. These are the times when we in the sheltering community need to all stand together, regardless of borders.”

“This animal airlift operation is a testament to the remarkable power of collaboration. Working hand-in-hand multiple local and national nonprofits came together to facilitate safe and efficient transport of animals to shelters in the north to create capacity at local Florida organizations to serve the community in their time of need, said Susanne Kogut, President of Petco Love.

“When disaster strikes, our mission is to save at-risk dogs and cats by delivering them to safe havens,” said Ric Browde, CEO and President of Wings of Rescue. “And thanks to our partnership with Petco Love and BOBS from Skechers™ we are able to Let The Fur Fly and save pets in need.”

The BVSPCA is asking for the community’s help.

“Our everyday work doesn’t stop when we step up to help during a natural disaster,” said Lamb. “We need our community to join us in this emergency situation by adopting and donating so that we can continue

to assist with the much-needed and longer-term disaster response following Hurricane Idalia.”

The BVSPCA stands ready to answer the call as needed to help more pets fleeing the devastation of Hurricane Idalia in the days and weeks to come.