Dog’s Death Leads To Animal Cruelty Arrest

A man is charged with beating a dog to death in Wicomico County.

According to the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, the dog was a five-year-old Miniature Schnauzer named Spanky.

An investigation determined that 28-year-old Nathaniel Ennels II of Salisbury became enraged with the dog, which had urinated on the floor.

The Sheriff’s Office said Monday that the dog was kicked and was jabbed with a broom handle at least 15 times while Ennels tried to get the yelping dog to get into a cage.

Initially, Ennels allegedly refused to cooperate with investigators but another family member located the deceased dog.

Ennels is charged with various crimes of animal cruelty, obstruct and hinder, and altering physical evidence. The charges were outlined by the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office:

Aggravated Animal Cruelty

Animal Cruelty

Animal Cruelty – Cause Suffering or Pain

Animal Cruelty – Failure to Provide Veterinary Care

Obstruct and Hinder

Alter Physical Evidence