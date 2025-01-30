DOJ Announces 25th Illicit Massage Establishment Shut Down

Closing out Human Trafficking Awareness Month, Delaware Department of Justice’s Human Trafficking Unit (HTU) today announced the shutdown of the 25th Illicit Massage Establishment (IME) since the Unit’s inception in 2022. This announcement comes in the wake of a successful campaign targeting prostitution and patronization issues across the state. Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings emphasized that patronizing illicit massage establishments or engaging in prostitution contributes to human trafficking and exploitation, as many workers in these environments are victims of abuse. She highlighted that shutting down these operations and conducting targeted enforcement efforts are crucial steps in addressing the issue and protecting vulnerable individuals. Jennings reaffirmed the commitment to preventing such crimes and providing support to those seeking a path to a better life.

Additional information

The HTU focuses on a holistic approach that emphasizes collaboration with public and nonprofit partners, raising awareness, supporting survivors, engaging in community outreach, and eradicating trafficking through prevention, and prosecution. Since it was established, the HTU has done essential and innovative work alongside local law enforcement and community partners to address human trafficking in the state of Delaware.

“Patronizing a prostitute or an illicit massage establishment is not a victimless crime,” said Attorney General Kathy Jennings. “Most, if not all of these workers are being trafficked and are subject to horrific treatment, and those who would solicit them are without question part of that abuse. I continue to take great pride in our Human Trafficking Unit, our partners in law enforcement, and legislative champions like Rep. Kim Williams and Sen. Nicole Poore for the work they are doing in tackling this important issue. We will continue to hold traffickers and patrons accountable for the real harm they cause.”

“The Dover Police Department is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of our community. We are proud to collaborate with the Delaware Department of Justice’s Human Trafficking Unit and other local and state agencies in the fight against human trafficking. The shutdown of these illicit massage establishments, and our special operations to interdict the activities impacting neighborhoods, is a significant step towards eradicating this crime and protecting vulnerable individuals. We will continue to work diligently to prevent such activities and support those who need assistance in improving their lives. Together, we can make Dover a safer place for everyone.”

In the last three years a major focus for the HTU has been addressing the IME industry operating within the State. An IME is an establishment that puts on the facade of a legitimate massage business in order to facilitate commercial sex services. The establishment is also often operating without the required licensure required by our State. The HTU has worked with local police agencies such as the Delaware State Police and Dover Police Department, State agencies such as the Division of Professional Regulation and State Fire Marshall’s Office and other partner agencies to conduct investigations and execute search warrants on IMEs statewide – including search warrant executions in Newark, Wilmington, Bear, Dover, Felton, Claymont, Milford and Milton. The HTU also works with landlords to educate them about their tenant’s licensing practices and the reported illicit activity taking place at their business, and to hold them accountable for what is happening on their property.

The following illicit massage establishments were closed as a result of this continued focus:

2024

· Serenity Bodyworks, Milford

· Half Day Spa, Newark

· Aroma Massage, Lewes

· Asian Body Works Red Sun, Wilmington

· Best Asian Bodywork, Wilmington

· Dover Body & Soul, Dover

2023

· Rainbox 7 Spa, Newark

· Bloom Massage, Newark

· Royal Spa, Bear

· Nice Beauty Spa, Newark

· Relaxation Studio, Wilmington

· Lifhea Spa, Milton

· Xin Xin, Laurel

2022

· Rain Blossom Spa, Newark

· Sunshine Spa, Delmar

· Lea Spa, Lewes

· Joyful Spa, Lewes

· Heavenly Sky, Smyrna

· Spa Wellness, Dover

· Bubbly Asian Massage, Wilmington

· Oasis Reflexology, New Castle

· Woodside Spa, Woodside

· Lotus Blossom, Felton

· Blue Wave, Claymont

· Sophia Spa, Dover

The HTU, in conjunction with the Delaware State Police, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and municipal police agencies including the Dover Police Department, the Georgetown Police Department and other assisting agencies, has charged a total of 35 sex buyers in a statewide campaign to address human trafficking and improve Delawarean’s quality of life. The HTU and its partners have conducted reverse prostitution operations across the state, with operations taking place in Rehoboth, Wilmington, Newark, Dover and Georgetown. The Unit and its partners also worked with victim advocates and local nonprofits to provide multiple sex workers with victim services and other resources.

Individuals arrested with Patronizing a Prostitute as a result of these efforts:

· Michael Lunn, 52, of Magnolia, Delaware

· Michael Scheers, 58, of Dover, Delaware

· Dakota Achenbach, 36, of Dover, Delaware

· Excellent Asare, 24, over Dover, Delaware

· Keith Litchford, 62, of Dover, Delaware

· William Hare, 74, of Dover, Delaware

· Louise Alvarez Martines, 41, of Bloxom, Virginia

· Timothy Hanzer, 47, of Lewes, Delaware

· Anibal Lopez-Santos, 30, of Georgetown, Delaware

· Benito Chilel-Martin, 38, of Georgetown, Delaware

· Bruce Butler, 63, of Georgetown, Delaware

· Isidro Calate-Reyes, 31, of Georgetown, Delaware

· Daniel J. Gancos, 35, of Ellendale, Delaware

· Javon D. Currie, 28, of Lincoln, Delaware

· Kevin Morales-Perez, 27, of Georgetown, Delaware

· William Malco-Perez, 29, of Georgetown, Delaware

· James Johnson, 57, of Laurel, Delaware

· Jody Gary, 55, of New York, New York

· Gabriel Whitehead, 24, of Cordele, Georgia

· Carltae Butler, 20, of Albany, Georgia

· Jerel Custis, 38, of Dover, Delaware

· Kyree Custis, 34, of Dover, Delaware

· Charles Mosley, 56, of Dover, Delaware

· Gabriel Zamora, 29, of Dover, Delaware

· Andres Ceballos, 39, of Wilmington, Delaware

· Roberto Mosqueda-Zavala, 31, of Wilmington, Delaware

· Nestor Jacobs, 48, of Wilmington, Delaware

· Mohamed Khader, 56, of Newark, Delaware

· Abel Gutierrez-Mariscal, 50, of Bear, Delaware

· Akeem Henry, 40, of Newark, Delaware

· Jose Ramirez, 30, of Wilmington , Delaware

· Rolfi Roblero-Perez, 36, of Georgetown, Delaware

· Jason Phipps, 41, of Dover, Delaware

· Carlton Davis, 60, of Dover, Delaware

· Gomez Santiago, 47, of Marydel, Maryland