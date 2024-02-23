DOJ Secures Felony Conviction in First of Several Cases Related to Abuses of the 2022 Delaware Relief Rebate Program 

An investigation has been ongoing into fraud cases in relation to the 2022 Delaware Relief Rebate Program. That program provided Delaware residents with a one-time $300.00 check and was intended to provide relief to Delaware families for rising costs after the COVID pandemic. The Delaware Department of Justice secured a felony conviction in the first of several pending cases. On December 18th, 2023, 35-year-old Chris Maldonado of New Castle pleaded guilty to one count of Forgery 2nd degree in New Castle County Superior Court. As part of the plea agreement, he was sentenced to two years of incarceration, which was suspended for six months of probation. According to the Delaware Department of Justice, in May of 2022, Maldonado remotely deposited his valid $300.00 Relief Rebate check. Then, in August of 2022, Maldonado altered the same check to a higher dollar amount and remotely deposited the altered check. The bank ultimately rejected the altered check and no taxpayer funds were lost as a result of Maldonado’s fraud. The Delaware Division of Revenue and the Delaware Department of Justice’s ongoing investigation into fraud related to the 2022 Relief Rebate Program includes cases where taxpayer funds were ultimately lost due to criminal conduct. The investigation also includes numerous ongoing matters including forged and altered checks, stolen checks and fabricated checks.

Additional Information from the Delaware Department of Justice:

As part of the plea agreement, Maldonado pled guilty to one count of Carrying a Concealed Dangerous Instrument, graded as a Class A Misdemeanor, which stemmed from an unrelated incident.

“My office takes attempts to scam taxpayer dollars very seriously,” said Attorney General Kathy Jennings. “Anyone who thinks it doesn’t matter or they won’t get caught is on notice. My office is prepared to investigate and prosecute these cases, and we will bring you to justice.”

Anyone with information pertaining to fraud related to the 2022 Delaware Relief Rebate Program is asked to contact Special Investigator David M. Smith of the Delaware Division of Revenue Criminal Investigation Unit at (302) 577-8958.