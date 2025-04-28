DOJ Secures Guilty Plea in DUI Case
A former Clayton Police Chief has pleaded guilty to a DUI arrest. Officials in the Attorney General’s office say that on April 14th, 49 year old Carl Hutson of Frederica pleaded guilty to DUI and entered the First Offender’s Program. This means that Hutson’s license is suspended for one year and he must pay a $250 fine, complete a DUI course and use an Ignition Interlock Devise when he resumes driving in one year.
Hutson was stopped by Milford Police on January 3, 2025 for traveling the wrong way on North Church Street and failed field sobriety tests.
Additional information from DOJ release:
“It is simply unacceptable for anyone, but anyone, to get behind the wheel of a car while under the influence of alcohol,” said Attorney General Kathy Jennings. “Drunk driving incidents, including by those who should frankly know better, are frighteningly commonplace and can have devastating, lifelong, or even fatal consequences. We are extremely lucky that no one was injured in this case and hope that treatment and accountability keep the defendant a one-time offender.”