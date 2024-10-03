DOJ Secures More Than 60 Years of Combined Prison Time for Two Men in Dover Murder
October 3, 2024/
Two men have been sentenced to more than six decades in prison–combined– for multiple convictions stemming from the 2021 murder of Javon Jones. On May 14, 2021, 26-year-old Kyree Robinson shot and killed Javon Jones at the former Lion’s Den Barber Shop in Dover which at the time was crowded with adults and children. Robinson and 20-year-old Jesean Coverdale sought the victim out in retaliation for a reported altercation that had occurred earlier. On September 25th, Kyree Robinson was sentenced to 105 years in prison, suspended after 41 years, and followed by three years of descending levels of probation for convictions of Murder Second Degree, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, and Reckless Endangering First Degree.
On April 19th, Coverdale, who was 17 years old at the time the crime was committed, was sentenced as an adult to 27 years in prison, suspended after three years, and followed by two years of intensive probation for convictions of Conspiracy Second Degree and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.
Additional Details from the Delaware Department of Justice:
Robinson and his codefendant Jesean Coverdale searched for Jones in different parts of the Dover area before the shooting. After locating him, Coverdale waited outside as Robinson entered the barber shop. The barber shop was crowded with adults and children at the time of the shooting. Robinson entered the front door with his handgun drawn and almost immediately began shooting at the victim, with total disregard for the innocent bystanders in the shop. He struck and ultimately killed the victim. After the murder, Robinson and Coverdale fled the scene.
“The loss of life in this case is a tragedy that has left a lasting impact on the victim’s family and our community,” said Attorney General Kathy Jennings. “There is no place for such brutality in our society. The sentence handed down by the court is a critical step towards healing and serves as a stark reminder that violence will not be tolerated. Thank you to our DOJ team and the Delaware State Police for their dedication in this matter.”