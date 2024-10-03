DOJ Secures More Than 60 Years of Combined Prison Time for Two Men in Dover Murder

Two men have been sentenced to more than six decades in prison–combined– for multiple convictions stemming from the 2021 murder of Javon Jones. On May 14, 2021, 26-year-old Kyree Robinson shot and killed Javon Jones at the former Lion’s Den Barber Shop in Dover which at the time was crowded with adults and children. Robinson and 20-year-old Jesean Coverdale sought the victim out in retaliation for a reported altercation that had occurred earlier. On September 25th, Kyree Robinson was sentenced to 105 years in prison, suspended after 41 years, and followed by three years of descending levels of probation for convictions of Murder Second Degree, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, and Reckless Endangering First Degree.

On April 19th, Coverdale, who was 17 years old at the time the crime was committed, was sentenced as an adult to 27 years in prison, suspended after three years, and followed by two years of intensive probation for convictions of Conspiracy Second Degree and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.

Additional Details from the Delaware Department of Justice: