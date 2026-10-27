DOJ’s Consumer Protection Unit Moves to Stop Predatory Home-Improvement Tactics by Mastercraft Contracting

The DOJ’s Consumer Protection Unit has filed an administrative complaint against Mastercraft Contracting, LLC and its principals – alleging predatory conduct that misled Delaware homeowners and violated multiple state consumer protection laws. Using door-to-door sales tactics, homeowners were required to sign a form to receive a “free” inspection – but the form was actually a binding contract with punitive cancellation penalties that locked consumers into services they didn’t want. The Consumer Protection Unit alleges multiple violations and is seeking civil penalties, restitution and orders preventing Mastercraft and its principals from continuing these practices. Homeowners who believe they were misled by this home improvement company should file a complaint with the DOJ.

Additional information from the AG’s Office:

Attorney General Kathy Jennings today announced that the Department of Justice’s Consumer Protection Unit has filed an administrative complaint against Mastercraft Contracting, LLC and its principals, Majid Sefiane (also known as Michael Strong) and David Caprario, alleging a pattern of predatory conduct that misled Delaware homeowners and violated multiple state consumer‑protection laws.

According to the complaint, Mastercraft used misleading door‑to‑door sales tactics to persuade homeowners that they were required to sign a form in order to receive a “free” inspection. In reality, these forms were binding contracts containing punitive cancellation penalties, often locking consumers into services they did not want. The company then used threats of liens and lawsuits to enforce those terms despite often performing little or no work. The filing further alleges Mastercraft’s use of the Better Business Bureau logo and claims of “accreditation” despite lacking BBB accreditation. Delaware courts have dismissed several of Mastercraft’s lawsuits and have found the liquidated damages clause to constitute an unenforceable penalty.

“Delaware families deserve honesty when they’re seeking home repairs – not deceptive tactics that turn a moment of need into an opportunity for exploitation,” said Attorney General Kathy Jennings. “Contractors shouldn’t turn that vulnerability into a sales trap, weaponize fine print, or bully Delawareans with frivolous lawsuits. Our office will continue to take action against companies that prey on homeowners.”

The Consumer Protection Unit alleges violations of the Consumer Fraud Act, the Deceptive Trade Practices Act, and the Home Solicitation Sales Act, as well as Delaware’s Home Improvement Regulations, and seeks civil penalties, restitution, and orders preventing Mastercraft and its principals from continuing these practices. Today’s action follows a May 2026 filing by DOJ in Superior Court to enforce a CPU subpoena against Mastercraft.

Homeowners who believe they were misled by a home improvement company—or who were asked to sign for a “free inspection” that turned out to be a binding contract—should file a complaint with the Department of Justice at https://attorneygeneral. delaware.gov/fraud/cmu/ complaint/

The respondents are entitled to a hearing, and their liability for the allegations in the administrative complaint will be determined by an Administrative Hearing Officer under Delaware law.