Another long-time business will be leaving the Rehoboth Boardwalk. The Cape Gazette reports that after nearly 100 years in its current location, Dolles Candyland will move west – to become part of Ibach’s Candy by the Sea. Owner Tom Ibach says the new lease on the property, which would take effect at the end of January, didn’t make financial sense. It’s not yet known what will become of that giant Dolles sign.