Dolle’s Sign Could Become City Property!

A discussion item regarding the town’s iconic Dolle’s sign is listed on the agenda for the next Rehoboth Beach virtual commissioner workshop scheduled for this Wednesday. Dolle’s Candyland owner Tom Ibach, who has consolidated his operation at 9 Rehoboth Avenue, has offered to give the sign on the old building to the city. Grotto Pizza purchased the old building earlier this year.

Photo courtesy David Koster, PortraitsInTheSand.com

Chris Flood reported on the proposal in last Friday’s Cape Gazette. Look for the workshop on the city’s YouTube channel.