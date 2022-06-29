Dolle’s Sign Goes Up For Display At Rehoboth Beach History Museum

The iconic Dolle’s Candy sign will be on full display for the first time since it was taken down from its perch on the Rehoboth Beach boardwalk last December.

The sign will be installed today (Wednesday) on the western side of the Rehoboth Beach History Museum.

Tom Ibach donated the sign to the Rehoboth Beach Historical Society and Museum when the candy store relocated.

More than 250-donors contributed more than $35,000 for expenses related to preservation of the sign.

“The Dolle’s sign is an iconic symbol of Rehoboth Beach,” Rehoboth Beach Historical Society and Museum Director Nancy Alexander said. “The historical society is grateful to Tom Ibach for donating it to the society, and we are grateful to the City of Rehoboth Beach for cooperating with us in having the sign mounted on the museum building. The Dolle’s sign represents many happy memories for people who visit the city. Whether it is their first visit or one of many over the years, the sign is a symbol to so many people that vacation has begun.”

“The Dolle’s sign has been a Rehoboth Beach icon for decades,” Mayor Stan Mills said. “And while change may be inevitable, it will be wonderful to have an old, familiar friend welcoming people as they enter Rehoboth Beach. I’m so pleased that the Rehoboth Beach History Museum stepped up to preserve this rather large piece of “Rehoboth-cana” and has found a highly visible, distinctive way to display the sign.”

Today, the bike path behind the museum and the city’s canal dock will be closed during installation of the sign, which is expected to begin at about 7:00a.m. A brief ceremony at 3:30 p.m. will be open to the public.

The museum also has other signs in its collection, including one recently acquired from Nicola Pizza.

Rogers Sign Co. of Milton is handing the sign installation project.