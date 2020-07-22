Domestic Incident Results In Woman’s Arrest

A Seaford woman is facing numerous charges following a domestic incident, according to Delaware State Police.

Troopers were summoned to a home in Seaford Tuesday evening and spoke with a man and a woman who said that 20-year-old Salena Timmons threatened them with a knife.

Police said Timmons charged at the other two people with a large kitchen knife. They ran to a neighbor’s home, but police said Timmons continued to chase them. The incident continued outside, where Timmons is accused of striking the woman on her head with the blunt end of the knife.

The victim was not seriously hurt.

Timmons was found on East Middlecord Circle following a search that involved a State Police helicopter. State Police said she resisted arrest and gave a false name. A knife was found in the vicinity.

State Police listed these charges against Salena Timmons:

Possession of a Deadly Weapon during the Commission of a Felony (felony)

Home Invasion Burglary First Degree (felony)

Aggravated Menacing (felony) – 2 counts

Resisting Arrest with force (felony)

Assault Third Degree

Criminal Impersonation

Harassment – 2 counts

Offensive Touching

Disorderly Conduct

Salena was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court and issued a $47,500 secured bond and was committed to Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution.