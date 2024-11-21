Don Preston Resigns from Rehoboth Beach Commission

The Rehoboth Beach Commission is one fewer after Commissioner Don Preston announced his resignation Thursday – effective immediately. Preston ran unopposed for the Commission and was sworn-in in 2023. Preston challenged Commissioner Jay Lagree for his seat on the Commission in 2023, but Lagree later withdrew from the race. City officials expect to appoint someone to fill the remainder of Preston’s term, which expires in 2026. The process for that appointment to be made is still being determined.

Additional information from the City of Rehoboth Beach:

“While I am disappointed with Commissioner Preston’s resignation from the Board of Commissioners,” says Mayor Stan Mills, “I sincerely appreciate his service to the community.”