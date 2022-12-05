Donald Clark Named Sussex County Employee of the Year

County Administrator Todd Lawson & Employee of the Year Donald Clark / Image courtesy Sussex County Government

Sussex County held the annual Mildred King Luncheon last Friday and during the festivities announced the employee of the year. It is Donald Clark of Millsboro, who was an honorable mention in the fourth quarter. Clark is the assistant district manager at the South Coastal Regional Wastewater Facility near Bethany Beach and fashioned a set of ‘cheater steps’ to make access to high-clearance vehicles easier and minimize repetitive-motion injuries among staff.

Additional information from the County’s press release:

Mr. Clark was selected from a field of eight employees, all quarterly winners and honorable mentions this past year, for the honor.

Mr. Clark, an honorable mention in the fourth quarter of 2022, received a round of applause from colleagues, as well as members of County Council, as he was presented with the award.

“I’m very honored,” said Mr. Clark, the assistant district manager at the South Coastal Regional Wastewater Facility near Bethany Beach. He was lauded for, among other things, his efforts to fashion a solution that minimizes repetitive-motion injuries among staff who have to step up into and out of high-clearance vehicles used at the treatment facility. The fix is a set of ‘cheater steps’ to make access easier. “Honestly, I just saw a problem and knew we needed a workable solution. I’m pleased my colleagues thought enough of me to give me this honor,” Mr. Clark said.

County Administrator Todd F. Lawson commended Mr. Clark for his 15 years of dedicated service to County government, which began in October 2007. His commitment and willingness to think of his colleagues’ well-being, promote safety, and improve efficiency in operations – not to mention his pleasant and professional attitude – are worthy of recognition, Mr. Lawson said.