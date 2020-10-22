Dorchester Co. Schools Revert To Virtual Instruction

Dorchester County Public Schools are closing until further notice and will revert to exclusive remote instruction in response to an increase in the county’s rate of positivity for COVID-19.



Superintendent David Bromwell says the decision was made in the interest of health and safety and out of an abundance of caution to close school buildings for students and staff. Dorchester County Schools will revert to phase one of virtual learning.



The county’s positivity rate is the third highest in Maryland at 6.1-percent.

In a Facebook message, Bromwell said:

“Parents, staff and students, I am just as frustrated for the need to make this decision as you are, but please know that this difficult decision was not taken lightly, and done in full collaboration with the Dorchester County Health Department. My first priority is the safety and health of our community. If you have any additional questions, please contact your school administrative team or your child’s teacher through email.”